Pacers-Knicks Betting Promos: BetMGM, Bet365 Lead Game 5 Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet on Game 5 with the latest Pacers-Knicks betting promos. We’ve gathered the best sportsbook offers for Thursday night, making it easy to claim over $4,000 worth of NBA bonuses.

There are welcome bonuses available on DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics. Then, you can shop for additional Pacers-Knicks betting promos on each app.

Pacers-Knicks Betting Promos for Thursday Night

Sportsbook Knicks-Pacers Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Bet $5, Score $200 Bonus After a Win Bet365 Grab $150 Instant Bonus or Use $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net BetMGM First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) Caesars Bet $1, Collect (10) 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics 10X$100 No-Sweat Bets (Bet $50, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV or Bet $30, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

The Pacers can advance to face the Thunder with a win in Game 5. Indiana is a 4.5-point underdog in New York, but they won the first two games of the series in Madison Square Garden.

We recommend signing up each of the following sportsbook apps to have access to the most Pacers-Knicks betting promos. It will also come in handy for the NBA Finals next week.

DraftKings Promo: Win $300 NBA Bonus







Sign up here to make an opening $5 bet on DraftKings. If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. It has a profit boost for every NBA playoff game and exclusive features. Earn prizes with Dynasty Rewards, track friends using DraftKings Social and compete in free contests.

FanDuel Promo Unlocks Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus







Make another $5 bet after signing up here on FanDuel Sportsbook. A win will release a $200 bonus. The odds don’t matter, so find a probable result with short odds. Go through a variety of alternative totals and props for the Pacers-Knicks.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 NBA Bonus or $1K Safety Net







Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose an offer. Bet $5 to redeem a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net. And take advantage of same-game parlay boosts for every matchup.

Pacers win, Pascal Siakam records 20+ points and 7+ rebounds (+750)

Tyrese Haliburton records 25+ points, 10+ assists and 5+ rebounds (+750)

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Win $150 Bonus or Use $1.5K First Bet







Register here and win your first $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV to claim a $150 bonus. New customers in other states can place a wager up to $1,500 on an NBA game and get a bonus refund after a loss. Go to the promotions page to use a “Second Chance” promo and same-game parlay boost.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Releases 10 Profit Boosts







Apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here . Sign up to place your first $1 wager and automatically receive (10) 100% profit boosts. You can double your winnings on any parlays and find other boosts for select bets.

Jalen Brunson over 2.5 made three-pointers and Josh Hart over 9.5 points (+300)

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each over 19.5 points (+325)

Mikal Bridges and Aaron Nesmith each over 2.5 made three-pointers (+550)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score Instant Bonus or No Sweat Bets







Create an account here to unlock the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state. These are all the different offers on the table:

$1,000 worth of no-sweat bets (A $100 no sweat bet for 10 days in a row)

Bet $50, get $250 bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV

Bet $30, get $300 bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.