New BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Promo for Thunder-Nuggets, NHL, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The largest first bet offer on the market is awaiting you as BetMGM and the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 offers $1,500 as a bet-back welcome deal when you apply the code at sign up today. A wager on the huge Nuggets-Thunder game 7 or any MLB game will qualify your first bet for this offer, where BetMGM will pay back your stake in bonus bets if you lose.







If you sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, BetMGM will instead send you a “Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus” offer. This will require you to make a wager of $10 more and have it win to trigger the bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Is for Nuggets-Thunder, MLB Games

These two huge welcome offers are available to all new customers who register with the sportsbook right now and bet on any one of the awesome matchups headlining Sunday. With the BetMGM bonus code and the location settings on your phone, the sportsbook will lock you into the promo available and get you started with your account today.

For the massive Nuggets-Thunder game this afternoon, you can take advantage of the $1,500 first wager offer by betting on a market of the game up to that max amount. If you lose, the sportsbook will turn around and repay your lost stake in bonus bets.

For example, let’s say you feel really confident that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will take down the Nuggets and move onto the conference finals. You could then wager anywhere between $10 and $1,500 on the Oklahoma City moneyline. Then, if Nikola Jokic comes out on fire and the Nuggets beat the Thunder, BetMGM will pay back the whole $1K stake in bonus bets. You can then turn around and use these bets on other markets for the next seven (7) days.

However, you may be in a state that offers the $150 bonus. This is kind of the opposite of the previous offer because you need to win your first bet in order to trigger this welcome deal.

To make a qualifying wager you could simply place a moneyline bet on a team you think is destined to win their game today. So, if you wanted to take either the Nuggets or Thunder, that would work. You could also look at the numerous MLB games happening and pick a winner there. Pirates-Phillies, Braves-Red Sox, Angels-Dodgers, Astros-Rangers and Mets-Yankees are some of the highlighted matchups taking place.

Second Chance Scorer, SGP Boost Token for Nuggets-Thunder

After using BetMGM bonus code WTOP150, the app is rolling out the heavy hitters for the in-app promotions with this game. You can find a ton of options on the app when you sign up and secure your account.

Check out some of the best for Sunday right here:

Second Chance Scorer: pick a player to score the first field goal of Nuggets-Thunder and if that player only scores the second field goal of the game, get your stake back in cash

SGP Boost: Make a Nuggets-Thunder same game parlay and get those odds enhanced

No Sweat Token: Use this offer to get your stake back in a bonus bet on Nuggets-Thunder or any MLB game you want to wager on

Home Run Boost Token: Make a play on a home run prop and increase those odds with this token

Necessary Information for BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Follow the BetMGM directions on where to place the BetMGM bonus code and what other information will be necessary to securely register your account. Facts like your full legal name, date of birth and both home and current locations will be required.

Bank accounts and payment methods will also be necessary. These can be any one of your debit card, credit card, online bank or a payment app, like ApplePay.

In the event BetMGM credits your account in bonus bets, these will be available for use over a seven (7) day period. After this time, unused bets will expire.