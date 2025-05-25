Knicks-Pacers Betting Promos: Snag $4K+ in Sportsbook Bonuses for East Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We've gathered the leading Knicks-Pacers betting promos for Game 3, making it easy to claim well over $3K in bonuses for the NBA playoffs. The Pacers are up 2-0, winning both games in New York to start the series. They are 1.5-point favorites in Indiana on Sunday night.

Start by signing up through the links below to unlock welcome bonuses. We recommend using each sportsbook to browse through other Knicks-Pacers betting promos. You’ll find odds boosts, no-sweat bets, free contests and more.

Knicks-Pacers Betting Promos for Game 3

Sportsbook Knicks-Pacers Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus FanDuel Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus Bet365 Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net BetMGM First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) Caesars Bet $1, Score (10) 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics 10X$100 No-Sweat Bets (Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV or Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

The first two matchups have been tight, but the Pacers have hit clutch shots late in the 4th quarter. The Knicks desperately need a win in Game 3 to stay in this series. Make your wagers on Sunday night after signing up with the following Knicks-Pacers betting promos.

DraftKings Promo: Win $300 NBA Bonus







Sign up here and make a $5 bet on DraftKings Sportsbook. If it wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets to use for NBA action this week. There is also a same-game parlay boost available for each matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 in Bonus Bets







Win another $5 bet with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo after signing up here . New customers will receive a $200 bonus. And go to the promotions tab to find a 3+ leg no-sweat same-game parlay for the Knicks vs. Pacers.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Pick $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net







Choose a welcome offer by signing up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Place a $5 bet to claim a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

There are several same-game parlay boosts. For example, the odds for Tyrese Haliburton to record 20+ points, 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds have been increased to +850.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Activates Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus







Register here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. New users in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV can win a $10 bet to score a $150 bonus. Wager up to $1,500 on the Knicks vs. Pacers in other states and get a bonus refund after a loss.

There is an odds boost token and “Second Chance” promo on the app. Bet on any player to score the first field goal of the game and get cash back if they happen to score second.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Profit Boosts







Place a $1 bet after signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Win or lose, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings for bets up to $25.

These boosts can be used for any spreads, totals, parlays or props. Plus, there are new profit boosts each day for select markets. The odds for Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart to each record a double-double have been boosted to +625.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim the Best Offer in Your State







Click here to activate the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state. Bet $30 to instantly receive a $250 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or bet $50 to claim a $250 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

New customers in remaining states will receive $1,000 worth of no sweat bets to use for the Knicks-Pacers and Thunder-Timberwolves.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.