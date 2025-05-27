FanDuel Promo Code: $200 Bonus Continues for Knicks-Pacers, Key MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

It is important to note that you must win your initial $5 bet to get the $200 bonus with the FanDuel promo code offer.

The Knicks-Pacers game is a great betting opportunity, but you might not have a strong lean on that game due to how close the series has been so far. Maybe you could opt for an MLB market that has a higher likelihood of settling in a win with your $5 bet.

For example, there are several strikeout prop bets available for MLB’s Tuesday slate. Let’s use the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles game as an example. For your initial $5 bet, the odds do not matter, so you want to choose something that has the best chance of happening.

Andre Pallante will start for the Cardinals, and Tomoyuki Sugano will start for the Orioles. You could bet on either of them to record three or more strikeouts. The payout for that bet will not be much if you win, but this could be a good way to make sure you have a high likelihood of getting the $200 bonus reward.

Register with FanDuel Promo Code for $200 Bonus

When you click here or on any of our other links, you will be taken to a registration page. No need to enter a code, as you will automatically secure the welcome offer with FanDuel.

From there, just enter your personal information, like your name, birth date, mailing address, current location, etc. This will secure your new account, and then you will be able to use a secure payment method to make your initial deposit that will cover your initial $5 bet.

The last step is to place your $5 wager and wait for it to settle. If it wins, you will get your $200 in bonuses to use within the next seven days.

FanDuel SGPs for Knicks-Pacers

With several same game parlay boost promotions available for the Knicks-Pacers game, you might be able to take advantage of one with a pre-made parlay. Let’s take a look at some of the popular options available:

Jalen Brunson 20+ points AND 10+ assists, Tyrese Haliburton 20+ points AND 10+ assists (+1235)

TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart EACH score 10+ points (+4802)

Knicks moneyline, Jalen Brunson 30+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 2+ made threes, OG Anunoby 2+ made threes, Mikal Bridges 2+ made threes (+1379)

These are just some of the options available. You could scroll through the pre-made same game parlay options for Tuesday when you navigate to the game page in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. You could also construct your own same game parlay and use the promotions available, too.