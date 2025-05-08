Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $300 Bonus or $1K No-Sweat for NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users in most states will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. Anyone who signs up in select states can bet $50 to win $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) or bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

Fanatics Sportsbook will provide new users with a sign-up bonus for the weekend. There is no shortage of options with the NBA and NHL playoffs in action.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Sign Up

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First things first, let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer. New players can create an account from a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

At this point, players are ready to start with the $100 no sweat bets or a guaranteed bonus. Players in AZ, MI, NJ and PA can win $300 in bonuses with a $30 bet. Anyone who registers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can win $250 in bonuses with a $50 bet.

Claim $1,000 in No Sweat Bets or Guaranteed Bonuses

New players can take advantage of these opportunities in time for Thursday night’s games. The guaranteed bonuses are self-explanatory. Place a bet and win bonuses.

As for the no sweat bets, this is an opportunity to get a feel for the app. Losing on a $100 no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

NBA Playoffs Odds on Fanatics Sportsbook

There are tons of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available for the games. Here is a look at the current odds to win the NBA Finals:

Oklahoma City Thunder (+135

Boston Celtics (+350)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+900)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+1000)

New York Knicks (+1000)

Denver Nuggets (+1200)

Indiana Pacers (+1500)

Golden State Warriors (+2500)

