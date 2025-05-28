DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Wolves-Thunder, MLB Games Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and new users can use the DraftKings promo code to score $300 in bonus bets by making a $5 winning wager. Sign up here to take advantage of this new user offer today.

DraftKings Promo Code for Thunder-Wolves, MLB on May 28

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NBA SGP Profit Boost, MLB Home Run Bonus, NHL 33% SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you sign up with the DraftKings promo code offer, you will have the opportunity to bet $5, and if it wins, you will get $300 in bonus bets. Knowing this caveat, it is important to bet on something that you believe is likely to settle as a win.

You might want to bet on the Timberwolves-Thunder game. If you think Oklahoma City will close it out at home in Game 5, you could simply place a $5 Thunder moneyline bet. If the Thunder win, you would secure your bonus. However, you might want to look at some other options for your $5 bet just to see if there are any other markets that seem favorable.

All that matters is that you win that initial wager, so the odds should not be taken into account. Whether it is a market for the Timberwolves-Thunder game or a prop bet for one of the MLB games, just make sure you make your $5 wager on something you feel good about.

Popular SGPs for Timberwolves-Thunder

DraftKings Sportsbook runs several promotions within the app, and for each NBA Playoff matchup, you can use a same game parlay odds boost. With that in mind, let’s look at some of the popular same game parlays for Timberwolves-Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points, Anthony Edwards 25+ points, Jalen Williams 25+ points, Julius Randle 20+ points (+950)

Thunder moneyline, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35+ points, Chet Holmgren 9+ rebounds, Jalen Williams 2+ made threes (+900)

Timberwolves moneyline, Anthony Edwards 25+ points, Rudy Gobert 9+ rebounds, Julius Randle 5+ assists (+1000)

These are just a few options available, and if none of them are appealing, you can use the same game parlay builder to construct your own and take advantage of the odds boost offer.

Click here or on any of our other links to be taken to the registration page. From there, you will automatically be given the DraftKings promo code offer. The next steps involve inputting personal information, like your full legal name, date of birth, mailing address, current location, etc. This will secure your account.

From there, you will have to use a secure payment method to make an initial $10 deposit. This will enable you to place your initial $5 bet to take advantage of the DraftKings welcome offer. You can use a credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPall account, or several other options.

From there, place your $5 wager and wait for it to settle. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets that are valid for the next week.