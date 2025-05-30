DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus for Red Sox-Braves, Yankees-Dodgers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet after activating this DraftKings promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. The odds don’t matter, so try finding a probable outcome with short odds to have the best chance at a win.

We have a World Series rematch in Los Angeles over the weekend. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Yankees on Friday night. He is leading MLB with a 1.29 ERA. Below, we explain how new customers can register with this welcome offer and take advantage of other MLB bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: $1M King of the Diamond

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB King of the Diamond, MLB Live Boost Pack, Memorial Tournament Mystery Boost, College Basketball + MLB Bonus, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Opt-in to the King of the Diamond and use a profit boost to bet on any player to hit a home run on Friday. If that player goes long for the highest scoring team of the day, you’ll win a share of the $1 million jackpot. These are just some of the odds for key players to launch a homer:

Kyle Schwarber: +225

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +310

Pete Alonso: +300

Mike Trout: +300

Rafael Devers: +290

Fernando Tatis Jr.: +310

Corbin Carroll: +285

Aaron Judge: +135

Shohei Ohtani: +300

It also has a live profit boost pack this weekend. Get three live boosts to use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Try linking up with your friends on DraftKings Social to see who they are betting on over the weekend.

Score $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Complete these simple steps to redeem bonus bets for a busy weekend of baseball.

A $300 bonus will be added to your account after a win. Be sure to use the (12) $25 bonus bets within the next seven days.

Find NBA Bonuses for the Knicks-Pacers on Saturday

We expect DraftKings to add more bonuses on Saturday for the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers are four-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 6. The winner of the series will go on to face the Thunder in the NBA Finals.

There are additional bonuses for the French Open, Memorial Tournament and college baseball. And every bet you make will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards, which can be exchanged for prizes.

