DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 NBA Bonus, Profit Boosts for Playoff Games

Activate the current DraftKings promo code offer to lock-in bonus bets for the NBA playoffs. Register here to make your initial bet on the Pacers-Cavs or Nuggets-Thunder series.









The outcome of your initial $5 bet doesn’t matter when using this DraftKings promo code offer. You’ll automatically receive a $200 bonus that can be applied to several games throughout the week.

Customers can also use a profit boost for every game this postseason. Go to the promotions tab to get 3+ leg same-game parlay boosts for the two matchups on Tuesday night. Plus, you can make a no-sweat bet every week.

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Weekly NBA No-Sweat Bet, MLB Live Betting Boost Pack, NHL SGP Boost, NBA Playoffs Profit Boost, MLB King of the Diamond, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Pacers shifts the scene back to Cleveland with the Cavs surprisingly on the brink of elimination. Tyrese Haliburton and crew will look to deal the final below and advance to the conference finals against either the Knicks or Celtics — and it currently looks like it will be the Knicks. However, to do so, the Pacers will have to a win as a 7.5-point underdog.

Out west, the Thunder are a big 10-point favorite over the Nuggets with the series knotted at 2-2.

New users can take the following steps to score bonus bets for a week full of NBA playoff games. There is a guide on the app that explains parlays, teasers and other types of wagers.

Win or lose, (8) $25 bonus bets will be added to your account. Use this bonus before it expires in seven days.

MLB King of the Diamond, NHL Boost

Opt-in to the MLB King of the Diamond and make a pre-game home run parlay that includes players to go long on Monday night. If your player hits a home run on the highest scoring team, you’ll win a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool. Key matchups include the Red Sox vs. Tigers, Pirates vs. Mets, Angels vs. Padres, Yankees vs. Mariners and Diamondbacks vs. Giants.

NHL fans can use an odds boost each day as the action resumes this week.

