DraftKings Promo Code: Pacers-Knicks Tips Off with $300 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer is a head start on the NBA playoffs. New players will have the chance to secure a $300 bonus on Knicks-Pacers or any other game this week. Start the registration process by clicking here.







Create an account and place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in bonuses.

The New York Knicks are favored to beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but we always expect the unexpected in the playoffs. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook in time to grab a bonus on Game 1 of this series.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $300 NBA Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB King of the Diamond, MLB Live Betting Boost Pack, NHL SGP Boost, NBA Playoffs Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Picking a winner will set up players with a $300 bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. Place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game. If that bet wins, these players will receive the $300 bonus.

From there, start flipping these $25 bonus bets on any game throughout the week. Again, we expect to see a lot of interest in Knicks-Pacers and Thunder-Nuggets, but there are other options available. The NHL playoffs and MLB regular season are also in action.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win $300 in bonuses.

Players will have a low-risk opportunity ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals. Any $5 winning wager will be enough to cash in on this bonus.

Other Ways to Bet on Knicks vs. Pacers

This $300 sign-up bonus is a great starting point, but there are other offers available for Knicks-Pacers in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Players can grab a profit boost on every game during the NBA playoffs. That means these new users can grab a profit boost for Knicks-Pacers on Wednesday night and Thunder-Timberwolves on Thursday night.

It’s also worth noting that there are profit boosts and other unique offers available on other sports like the NHL, MLB, golf, tennis and more. DraftKings Sportsbook has tons of different ways to hit the ground running this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.