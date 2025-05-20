DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 Bonus on Timberwolves-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new account with the DraftKings promo code ahead of Game 1 ahead of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. Click here to sign up and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Get $300 Bonus for Timberwolves-Thunder with DraftKings Promo Code



DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB King of the Diamond, MLB Live Betting Boost Pack, NHL SGP Boost, NBA Playoffs Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer with the DraftKings promo code sets you up to win big in bonus bets, but the big caveat is that you must win your initial $5 bet. So, make sure you place your initial wager on something you feel confident in.

Using the Timberwolves-Thunder game as an example, let’s say you feel confident in the Thunder coming through with the win in Game 1. You can place your $5 qualifying wager on the Thunder moneyline. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City come through with the win, you will get your $300 in bonus bets to use over the next seven days.

If you end up winning, you could use your $300 bonus on the next game in the Timberwolves-Thunder series. Or, you could use one on Wednesday night when the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

How to Sign Up with DraftKings Promo Code Offer

When you sign up for a new account by clicking here or on any of our other links, and you will be given directions to get you up and running on DraftKings Sportsbook. When you are setting up your account, you will be asked to enter your name, date of birth, mailing address, and location of your current device.

From there, you will be asked to provide a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, online banking or PayPal. Then, make an initial minimum deposit of at least $10. This will cover your initial wager of $5 or more with the DraftKings promo code.

Once you place your bet, wait until it settles. If you win your first wager, you will receive your bonus of $300. Any bonus bets that have not been used within the seven days after you receive them will expire.

DraftKings Sportsbook Profit Boost for Timberwolves-Thunder

When you are set up with your new account on DraftKings Sportsbook, you can take advantage of various other promotions throughout the app. As it pertains to the NBA Playoffs, DraftKings has same game parlay boosts available for every game.

To use this offer, you first have to opt in to receive your Profit Boost Token. Then, construct a same game parlay for Timberwolves-Thunder that has at least three legs and odds of +300 or longer. The profit boost might vary for each token.