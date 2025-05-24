DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 MLB, NHL, NBA Memorial Day Weekend Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you redeem the latest DraftKings promo code offer, you have the opportunity to win $300 in bonus bets by wagering on Saturday’s NBA Playoff and MLB action. Click here to redeem this new member offer and start your new account on the right foot.





All you need to do is create your new account after clicking one of our links, and then make a winning $5 bet on any game on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code Scores $300 Bonus for NBA, MLB

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NBA SGP Profit Boost, MLB King of the Diamond, NHL SGP Boost, MLB Boost Pack, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The most important part of this welcome offer is that you must win your initial $5 bet to get your $300 bonus, so make sure to pick something that you feel is likely to happen.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Minnesota desperately needs a win down 2-0 in the series. However, maybe you feel good about the Thunder continuing their dominance and taking a 3-0 series lead. You could put your $5 bet on the Thunder moneyline, and if they win, you will get your bonus bets.

You could also survey the MLB games on Saturday. Some player prop markets might be worthy of looking at. The odds do not matter for this initial $5 bet, so you might want to look at a player prop that seems likely to settle in a win.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook Promos

Once you are logged into your new account on DraftKings Sportsbook, there are several promos you can take advantage of for Saturday.

Throughout the NBA Playoffs, DraftKings has been running a same game parlay profit boost for every game. This will be no different for the Thunder-Timberwolves game. There is a similar same game parlay boost available for Stanley Cup Playoff games, too.

As far as MLB goes, you could take your chance at the King of the Diamond promo. You could win big if you pick a player who hits a home run on the highest scoring team of the day. In addition to this, you can claim the MLB weekend boost pack, which gives profit boost tokens to use on live bets during the weekend’s games.

How to Sign Up for DraftKings Promo Code

To start the process of claiming the DraftKings Promo Code, click here . You will then be asked to enter your personal identifying information, like your name, address, and more. Enable location settings on your device to speed this process along.

From there, you will need to provide a secure payment method and make an initial deposit. You could use a credit card, debit card, or several other options. Your initial deposit will cover your $5 wager.

Once you place that initial bet, wait for it to settle. If it wins, you will get your $300 in bonus bets. These will be valid to use in the next seven days before expiring.