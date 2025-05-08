DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 New Player Bonus for Warriors-Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Secure your first $200 in bonus bets on a Wolves-Warriors or any NBA Playoffs market. Use the DraftKings promo code to get your account initiated and bet on the spread, moneyline, game total, a player prop or a game prop to qualify for the welcome offer here .







DraftKings Promo Code for Warriors-Wolves Game 2

Prior to Wolves-Warriors tipping off, claim a guaranteed $200 by signing up with the sportsbook and using the DraftKings promo code to make your first wager of $5 or more. Any market of the game is eligible to qualify you for this wager, so we can take a look at some of the options you have right here.

A few of the more simple markets you can bet on are stuff like the game total, spread or moneyline of this matchup. The way this would go is you bet $5 on something like the Wolves to even the series as the Warriors will be without Steph Curry in this matchup. A win secures cash but any result will tie in the $200 bonus component.

DraftKings will then instantly send you eight (8) bets that are each worth $25. Your wager doesn’t even have to settle for you to collect. You can then use those on any other betting market you want for the whole week.

You can also choose to wager more cash or make your first bet on a more in-depth market. This could be similar to parlay’s or player prop wagers involving the likes of Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler and more.

NBA, MLB and NHL Offers

Grab yourself a few NBA specific promotions for Thursday, May 8 when your account becomes eligible. One of them is a No Sweat Bet, where you can make a wager on the game tonight and have your stake paid back in a bonus bet if you lose. DraftKings is offering one (1) of these per customer every week of the NBA playoffs.

You can also get a single (1) profit boost for every NBA game throughout the playoffs, including Game 2 between the Warriors and Wolves. Each game will provide its own individual odds enhancement for you.

For baseball, find both parlay boosts and profit boost packs for every game today. Use these offers to make multiple MLB wagers and increase your cash payout.

Hockey fans can also get an odds enhancement on their 4+ leg SGP or SGPx wager tonight. Make a same game parlay foto take advantage of this offer.

Signing Up with DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings will require all of your personal information to be applied to your new account. This will include information on your legal full name, age, mailing address, geolocation of your device, the DraftKings promo code, all of your banking information and direct deposit set up.

Use a secure payment method, like a debit card or your online bank, to deposit $10 cash. This is the minimum deposit necessary to begin your account but you can add more cash if you would like.

The $200 in bonus bets will hit your account instantly and those eight (8) bets will stay in your account for seven (7) days. After this time period any unused bets will expire. Bonus bets can be used on multiple markets across the sportsbook.