DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus for Pacers-Cavs, Warriors-Rockets

Lock-in bonus bets for basketball, baseball, hockey and more sports with the newest DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up here to make your first wager on Sunday.









A $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer will result in a $200 bonus. Then, customers can use a weekly no-sweat bet for the NBA playoffs and apply an odds boost to every game.

The semifinals officially begin with a Game 1 between the Pacers and Cavaliers. The Cavs begin the series as an 8.5-point favorite at home. They have the second-best odds to win the East, just behind the Celtics.

Then, we have a Game 7 in the Western Conference with the Warriors vs. Rockets. The Warriors allowed the Rockets to win the last two matchups, giving up their 3-1 lead. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite. Browse through props on DraftKings for Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks and other players. The winner of this game will go on to face the Timberwolves in the next round.

Sign up here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer. Bet $5 on any game to snag a $200 bonus.

NHL SGP Boost, Home Run Odds Surge

Use a same-game parlay boost for the Game 7 on Sunday between the Blues and Jets. Bet on Kyle Connor, Jordan Kyrou, Gabriel Vilardi or other players to score a goal in Winnipeg. The winner of this game will advance to face the Stars.

And a special Barstool odds surge is available for betting on an MLB player to hit a home run. This can be applied to the Braves vs. Dodgers on Sunday night. Shohei Ohtani has the best odds to go long at +245, followed by Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman. Connect with your friends on DraftKings Social to see who they are betting on throughout the MLB season.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New customers can create an account and score an instant bonus in just a few minutes.

Sign up here to claim the current DraftKings promo code offer. Provide your full name, email, date of birth and residential address to confirm your identity. Use PayPal, a debit card, online banking or Venmo to make a $5 deposit. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, (8) $25 bonus bets will be added to your account. Be sure to use the entire bonus before it expires in seven days.

DraftKings Promo Code for F1 Miami

Use a profit boost on DraftKings to bet on Formula 1. The Miami Grand Prix starts at 4 pm ET on Sunday. These are the odds for which drive will win the race:

Max Verstappen: +135

Lando Norris: +150

Oscar Piastri: +340

Andrea Kimi Antonelli: +1000

George Russell: +4000

Charles Leclerc: +8000

A $5 bet with the latest DraftKings promo code offer will automatically trigger a $200 bonus, which can be used for the NBA, NHL, Formula 1 and much more.

