DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Knicks-Pacers Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can score $300 in bonus bets when they place a winning $5 wager on Knicks-Pacers Game 6 after using the latest DraftKings promo code. Click here to start the registration process before the opening tip.





The Knicks forced a Game 6 with a dominant win at home in Game 5. But up next for them is arguably the hardest part in a 3-1 series comeback. They will have to win on the road in Game 6 to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden on Monday. We expect this game to get a lot of attention, so this is a good time to start up a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and take advantage of this welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Score $300 Bonus For Knicks-Pacers

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NBA SGP Profit Boost, MLB Home Run Bonus, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It is important to remember that you must place a winning $5 bet to get the $300 bonus. Knowing this, you are encouraged to put your initial wager on something that is likely to settle as a win. A simple moneyline, spread or total bet could work, but also could be a risky play.

Looking at some prop bets ahead of Saturday’s game might be the way to go, especially markets that have adjustable lines. The odds do not matter here, so just look for something that you feel confident about.

For instance, Jalen Brunson has -120 odds to score 32 or more points in Game 6. But you could adjust that number down to 20 or more points. The odds would be -1400, and you would not get a large payout with just a $5 bet. But, as long as Brunson scores 20 or more, you will get your $300 in bonus bets.

If you are interested in other sports, you can also place your $5 bet on one of the MLB games taking place, like Yankees-Dodgers.

Popular SGPs for Knicks-Pacers

There are usually odds boosts for same game parlays available within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. You can easily use these promotions on pre-made parlays that are listed in the game page for Knicks-Pacers. Some examples are below:

Jalen Brunson 30+ points, Tyrese Haliburton 20+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 20+ points, Pascal Siakam 20+ points, Mikal Bridges 15+ points (+850)

Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Aaron Nesmith, OG Anunoby, Myles Turner, Karl-Anthony Towns EACH 2+ made threes (+1000)

Pacers moneyline, Pascal Siakam 20+ points, Tyrese Haliburton 10+ assists, Aaron Nesmith 3+ made threes (+800)

Knicks Moneyline, Jalen Brunson 30+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 12+ rebounds, OG Anunoby 3+ made threes (+1100)

You can also make your own same game parlay and use the odds boost promos for this game.

How to Sign Up with DraftKings Promo Code

To redeem this offer, just click here or on one of our other links to be taken to the registration page. You will automatically be given the welcome offer once you finish the sign-up process, which involves providing personal information like your name, address, email, etc.

From there, make your initial deposit with a secure payment method. This will cover your initial $5 wager to win $300 in bonuses. These bonus bets will expire after seven days.