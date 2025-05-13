Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Money for Pacers-Cavs, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and place a $1 bet. Win or lose, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts for spreads, parlays, props and other markets.

Get in your initial wager on the Pacers vs. Cavaliers or Nuggets vs. Thunder. The Pacers are up 3-1, so they can earn a spot in the conference finals with a win in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell must be the best player on the floor for the Cavs to stay alive. The other series is tied 2-2, but OKC is still the favorite.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA Playoff Games

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The boosts from this welcome offer can be used for bets up to $25. In addition, there are new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are some of the options for the two NBA games on Tuesday night:

Cavaliers win, Mitchell over 29.5 points (+180)

Darius Garland and Max Strus each over 2.5 made three-pointers (+275)

Tyrese Haliburton over 19.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+450)

Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook each over 14.5 points (+475)

Jamal Murray over 19.5 points and Luguentz Dort over 2.5 made three-pointers (+380)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points and Nikola Jokic over 24.5 points (+150)

A lot of attention will be on Jokic after struggling over the past few games. His total for points + rebounds + assists is set at 50.5. Make your pre-game bets and follow along with live odds on the Caesars app.

Steps to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Increase your winnings this week by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Take these easy steps to get started:

Sign up here to use the code WTOPDYW. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and other information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with PayPal, online banking or a debit card. Place a $1 bet on any game.

The outcome of your wager doesn’t matter, so the profit boosts are guaranteed. Each boost can increase your potential winnings by as much as $2,500.

Use Boosts for the NHL Playoffs, PGA Championship

Try using some of your boosts for the NHL playoff games this week. It’ll be the Jets vs. Stars in Dallas on Tuesday night. Dallas is the favorite, having a 2-1 lead going into Game 4 at home.

And golf fans can find odds for the second major of the year. Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the PGA Championship after his performance in the Masters. Other key contenders include Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.