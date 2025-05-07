Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Knicks-Celtics, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Simply place a $1 bet after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Win or lose, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can be used for a bet up to $25.

Get in your opening bet on the Knicks vs. Celtics or Nuggets vs. Thunder on Wednesday night. First, the Celtics are 10.5-point favorites in Game 2. They need to bounce back after missing 45 threes on Monday night. And in the West, the Nuggets are 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Thunder.

The Celtics have the best odds to make it out of the East, while the Thunder are favored in the West. These future odds could change if either team loses another game at home to go down 0-2.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Boosts for the NBA Playoffs

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These profit boosts can be used for any spreads, props, totals or moneylines. You can even increase potential winnings for a parlay with several legs. Plus, Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for select bets, such as the following options on Wednesday night:

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White each over 3.5 made three-pointers (+300)

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each over 19.5 points (+450)

Jalen Brunson over 29.5 points and over 5.5 assists (+280)

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon each over 19.5 points (+380)

Nikola Jokic over 29.5 points and over 9.5 assists (+325)

There will be more boosts for Game 2 between the Warriors and Timberwolves on Thursday. Stephen Curry has already been ruled out with a hamstring strain.

New customers can take these steps to secure profit boosts for basketball, baseball and hockey games.

Register here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Enter your full legal name, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place a $1 bet on any game.

The outcome doesn’t matter, so the (10) 100% profit boosts are guaranteed. Each boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500.

NHL, MLB Games for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The NHL playoffs continue Wednesday with the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs and Stars vs. Jets. Florida was once favored to win the Stanley Cup, but the future odds have shifted following their loss in Game 1.

MLB fans can apply these boosts to bets on the Dodgers vs. Marlins, Rangers vs. Red Sox, Phillies vs. Yankees, Orioles vs. Twins or Blue Jays vs. Angels. Follow along during MLB games to view live odds on the app. All your bets throughout the season will go toward unlocking rewards through the loyalty program.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.