Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Money for NBA, NHL Game 7s

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Double your winnings by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Register here to make your first wager on either NBA matchup on Sunday.









A $1 bet with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code will result in (10) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can be used for a bet up to $25.

The semifinals begin on Sunday with the Pacers vs. Cavaliers. The Cavs are 8.5-point favorites in Game 1 at home, having the second-best odds to win the Easter Conference. Then, we have a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference that will determine who goes on to face the Timberwolves. The Warriors are 2.5-point favorites on the road after giving up their 3-1 lead.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Get 10 profit boosts after making a $1 bet on any game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, MLB 30% Live Boost, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The boosts from this welcome offer can be applied to the moneylines, totals, spreads, props and parlays of your choice. Plus, Caesars adds new boosts every day for select markets. These are just some of the options for the two NBA games on Sunday:

Cavaliers win and Donovan Mitchell over 29.5 points (+200)

Tyrese Haliburton and Darius Garland each over 3.5 made three-pointers (+575)

Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith each over 14.5 points (+450)

Jimmy Butler over 24.5 points and over 5.5 assists (+240)

Warriors win and Stephen Curry over 4.5 made three-pointers (+300)

There are already several boosts for the games on Monday. Action continues with the Knicks vs. Celtics and Nuggets vs. Thunder.

Guide for Using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Get 2X the winnings this week by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New customers can take these steps to claim this offer in just a few minutes.

Register here to use the code WTOPDYW. Finish creating an account by entering the basic info needed to confirm your age and identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include online banking, major credit/debit cards and PayPal. Place a $1 bet on any game.

Win or lose, the (10) 100% profit boosts will be added to your account. Each boost can increase your winnings up to $2,500.

More Odds Boosts for the Blues-Jets

NHL fans can find more odds boosts throughout the playoffs, including options for Game 7 between the Blues and Jets. The odds for Jordan Kyrou and Kyle Connor to each score a goal on Sunday night have been increased to +750. The winner of this game will advance to face the Stars in the next round.

The promotions tab has a 30% Live Rally Cap Profit Boost. Try using this for the Sunday Night Baseball matchup in Atlanta between the Dodgers and Braves. Find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna and other players to hit a home run.

Register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to double your winnings. Make a $1 bet to collect 10 profit boosts.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.