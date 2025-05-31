Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Double Winnings on Knicks-Pacers, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There is much anticipation for this game, as the Knicks are looking to force a Game 7 on Monday at Madison Square Garden. They are looking to pull off a comeback from down 3-1 in the series. All new users have to do is place a $1 bet on any market for this game to get their profit boost tokens, which can then be used across Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPWYD for Knicks-Pacers

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a no-brainer offer for new customers, and it is easy to use on top of that. All you have to do is bet $1, and you will receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens.

As an example, let’s say you are a Knicks fan, so you bet $1 on the New York moneyline for Saturday’s game. You will then have your profit boost tokens to use with the next two weeks. You could put those to work instantly, maybe on some prop bets for the Knicks-Pacers matchup, or one of the MLB games taking place on Saturday, like Yankees-Dodgers.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up to claim this welcome offer is simple. Just click here to go to the registration page and enter the promo code WTOPDYW. You will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your name, address, current location, date of birth, etc. Enable location settings on your device to speed this process along.

Next, you will need to make an initial deposit to cover your $1 wager. Use your preferred payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, or several other options. Then, just place your $1 bet to get your profit boost tokens.

Your tokens will be valid for 14 days before expiring and they can be used on wagers up to $25.

SGPs for Knicks-Pacers on Caesars Sportsbook

When you are set up with your new account on Caesars Sportsbook, you can survey the pre-made same game parlays for the Knicks-Pacers game. Usually, there are some in-app promos that you can use to boost your odds for these wagers as well. Let’s take a look at some of the popular options:

Jalen Brunson 45+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 35+ points, over 219 total points (+4921)

Knicks +4, Jalen Brunson 35+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 12+ rebounds, Josh Hart 5+ assists, Miles McBride 2+ threes (+2897)

Jalen Brunson 35+ points, Karl-Anthony Towns 12+ rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton 11+ assists and 4+ threes (+2000)

Tyrese Haliburton 4+ threes, Pascal Siakam 2+ threes, Jalen Brunson 3+ threes, Miles McBride 2+ threes (+1900)

There are several other same game parlays to choose from, and you could also construct your own to take advantage of one of the in-app promotions with Caesars Sportsbook for Game 6.