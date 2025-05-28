Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on Any MLB, NHL, NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Once you secure your 10 100% profit boost tokens, they can be used on any bet up to $25. With the Thunder on the cusp of clinching a spot in the NBA Finals, now is a great time for new users to sign up and place their $1 wager on Wednesday’s game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Doubles Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It is simple to secure yoost tokenour profit bs with this welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. All you have to do is place a $1 wager. Let’s say you bet $1 on the Thunder moneyline for Wednesday’s game. You will then receive your 10 profit boost tokens to use on the NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB, and more.

All that matters is that you place that $1 bet. You can then use your profit boost tokens for wagers up to $25.

Although the Timberwolves-Thunder game will take up most of the attention, there is also a Stanley Cup Playoff game to bet on. The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to extend their series against the Florida Panthers again with a win at home in Game 5. There is also a full slate of MLB games to choose from, so you can put your profit boost tokens right to work if you desire.

Odds Boost Opportunities for Timberwolves-Thunder

Ahead of Game 5, there are several odds boost opportunities available. Let’s take a look:

Chet Holmgren over 14.5 points and over 7.5 rebounds (+220)

Julius Randle and Jalen Williams over 19.5 points each (+275)

Rudy Gobert and Isaiah Hartenstein each over 7.5 rebounds (+300)

Timberwolves moneyline and Anthony Edwards over 24.5 points (+450)

Donte DiVincenzo and Luguentz Dort each over 2.5 made threes (+575)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Alex Caruso each over 9.5 points (+700)

In addition to these opportunities, you can survey the popular pre-made parlays. There are in-app odds boosts that you could use for these parlays, too.

Redeem Reward With Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW

When you click here , you will be brought to the registration page for Caesars Sportsbook. At this point, you should enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to ensure you receive this welcome offer. You will also be asked to input basic personal information, like your name, age, address, current location, etc. This will secure your account.

From there, you will need to upload a preferred payment method, like a credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, or several other options. Use what is most convenient for you and then make an initial deposit that will cover your $1 bet.

Lastly, place your $1 bet on any market available with Caesars Sportsbook, and you will shortly receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens.