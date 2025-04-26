NBA Sportsbook Promos: Get Top 6 Available Offers This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can go all in on the playoffs with these NBA sportsbook promos. Start grabbing guaranteed bonuses, massive first bets, 100% profit boosts and other unique offers on the games.

Sign up with BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Fanatics and Caesars to unlock these offers. New users can take advantage of the six best NBA sportsbook promos for this weekend’s games.

NBA Sportsbook Promos: How to Secure the Top 6 Offers

There are four NBA playoffs games coming up on Saturday:

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

These NBA sportsbook promos will set the stage for basketball fans going into these matchups. Set up new accounts with each sportsbook to qualify for the top bonuses. Start making picks on superstars like Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus or $1.5K Offer







Sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 by clicking here . New users in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) can place a $10 bet on any game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. Anyone in a different state will qualify for a $1,500 first bet.

DraftKings Promo for NBA Playoffs: Win $200 Bonus







Click here to start the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on any of the four NBA playoff games on Saturday. This will trigger a $200 bonus immediately. From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA playoffs throughout the weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers 50-1 NBA Boost







New players can boost the odds on any team with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here . New users can start with a $5 bet on any NBA team. If that initial wager wins, players will receive $250 in bonuses. This offer applies to any team, even heavy favorites.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks 2 Sign-Up Options







Register here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between two excellent sign-up bonuses. Anyone who wants to keep things simple can place a $5 bet on the NBA. This will trigger a $150 bonus no matter the outcome of the game. On the other hand, new users can grab a $1,500 first bet.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Secure NBA Bonuses for Weekend Games







Click here to start the registration process on Fanatics Sportsbook. Most new users will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Players in select states can win $250 in bonuses with a $50 wager (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). All it takes is a $30 wager to win $300 in bonuses in select locations (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win 10 Profit Boosts







Click here and input promo code WTOPDYW. This will unlock a unique offer on Caesars Sportsbook. New players who place a $1 wager on the NBA will automatically receive 10 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on a $25 wager with each boost.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.