FanDuel Promo Code: Win $250 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Win your opening wager with the latest FanDuel promo code offer to win bonus bets for the NBA playoffs. Sign up here to make your first bet on any Game 4 on Sunday. No code is needed, as you simply can click below to get $250 in bonus bets.









Unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer and begin with a $5 bet. If it wins, you’ll receive a $250 bonus to use throughout the week.

We recommend finding an easy market with short odds to have the best chance at winning the bonus. Keep in mind that there aren’t any odds limits, so you can select a likely outcome. Go through the markets for the Knicks vs. Pistons, Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Celtics vs. Magic and Pacers vs. Bucks. For example, you can take Jalen Brunson, Giannis Antetokounmpo or another top NBA player to score 20+ points.

Click here to claim this FanDuel promo code offer and win a $5 bet to collect a $250 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Profit Boosts, No-Sweat Bets, Free-to-Play Games, Parlay Boost Builders, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take this time to bet on which teams you think will advance to the next round. These are the odds before the Game 4s on Sunday:

Knicks (-550) vs. Pistons (+410)

Lakers (+176) vs. Timberwolves (-210)

Celtics (-4500) vs. Magic (+2000)

Pacers (-220) vs. Bucks (+180)

The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites after winning Game 3. They lost the first two games of the series but found a way to bounce back in Milwaukee. Damian Lillard being in the lineup helps.

Check the promotions tab on FanDuel throughout the playoffs to find special no-sweat bets and profit boosts. And continue using the bonus on Monday for the Cavaliers vs. Heat and Rockets vs. Warriors.

Win $250 NBA Bonus on Sunday

Sign up on America’s most popular sportsbook app to win bonus bets for NBA playoff games this week. New customers can take these steps to get started:

Click here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer. Complete registration by providing your full name, email address, date of birth and phone number. Deposit $5 or more with an accepted banking method, like a debit card, PayPal or Venmo. Place a $5 bet on any game.

A winning bet will release a $250 bonus, which can be split up for several games.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Get It

Your bonus can be used for much more than just the NBA. The NHL playoff matchups on Sunday will be the Jets vs. Blues, Hurricanes vs. Devils, Capitals vs. Canadiens and Kings vs. Oilers. Make a pregame bet and follow along with live odds on the FanDuel app.

FanDuel usually adds special offers for primetime MLB games, like Sunday Night Baseball. Aaron Nola will be on mound for the Phillies as they take on the Cubs. Find props for Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Kyle Tucker and other players to hit a home run.

Register with the current FanDuel promo code offer to win $250 in bonus bets for NBA, NHL and MLB games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.