FanDuel Promo Code: Get Elevated Bet $5, Win $250 MLB Bonus This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Kick off a full weekend of baseball with this FanDuel promo code offer. New users who secure this promo will have the chance to grab a $250 bonus.







New players will qualify for a 50-1 odds boost with this offer. Create an account and place a $5 bet on any MLB game. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $250 in bonuses.

Get in on the action with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and start winning on MLB. There are boost packs and other unique offers on the games. There are 10 different MLB games on Thursday and way more throughout the weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this promo.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on any game to get $250 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 MLB Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 30% MLB Live Boost, 25% NHL Same Game Parlay Profit Boost Free $100,000 Daily Shuffle, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for baseball fans to boost the odds on any team this weekend. Start with a $5 bet to get $250 in bonuses with a win. Although anything can happen in baseball, we expect to see a lot of players apply this boost to favorites.

It’s also worth noting that this promo applies to other sports. There are two NBA play-in tournament games on Friday night and the playoffs begin on Saturday. Not to mention, the NHL season is winding down but there are tons of options on Thursday night.

Comparing offers is always key, and FanDuel’s products do grade out well. Often matched up against DraftKings and BetMGM promos explained here, the brand tends to lean aggressive in terms of what it gives new users.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other game. Players who pick a winner will receive $250 in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet on MLB This Weekend

FanDuel Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to get in on the action this weekend. Baseball fans can start with this 50-1 odds boost, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers. Take advantage of the MLB reward stack.

Anyone who opts into this offer will receive multiple odds boosts to use on Thursday night’s games. There are great matchups like Yankees-Rays, Orioles-Guardians, Royals-Tigers and Mets-Cardinals. This is the perfect opportunity to hit the ground running.

