Avalanche and Wild square off to start the second round

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) Denver; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Wild (46-24-12, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -187, Wild +154; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild to open the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season meeting on March 8, the Avalanche won 3-2 in a shootout. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

Colorado is 55-16-11 overall with a 16-5-5 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have scored 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank first in the league.

Minnesota is 46-24-12 overall and 17-11-4 against the Central Division. The Wild are 10th in league play with 268 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has 53 goals and 74 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 45 goals and 44 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Josh Manson: day to day (upper-body).

Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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