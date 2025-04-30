Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players in most states will receive 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. Anyone who signs up in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can win $250 in bonuses with a $50 wager. Register in AZ, MI, NJ and PA to get $300 in bonuses with a $30 bet.

Anyone who takes advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo will be eligible for a sign-up bonus on Wednesday’s games. The NBA playoffs continue with Rockets vs. Warriors and Lakers vs. Timberwolves.

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Start with 10 days of $100 no sweat bets, a $250 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) or a $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Redeem These Sign-Up Bonuses

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards on Fanatics Sportsbook:

Start with a cash deposit using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $100 no sweat bet. New users will receive 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Players in select states can bet $50 to win $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) or bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

Score $1,000 in No Sweat Bets or Guaranteed Bonuses

This new promo is an opportunity for players to go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Most new players will receive 10 consecutive days of no sweat bets. Anyone who loses on a no sweat bet will be eligible for up to $100 back in bonuses.

New users in select states will receive a guaranteed bonus. Bet $50 to win $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) or start with a $30 wager to secure $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA).

NBA Betting Preview on Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available for Wednesday’s NBA games. Take a look at the current spreads for these matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Houston Rockets (-4) vs. Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

