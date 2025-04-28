DraftKings Promo Code Releases $200 Instant Bonus for NBA + NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the current DraftKings promo code offer to score bonus bets for NBA and NHL playoff games. Sign up here to make your first wager on this ewek and gain access to profit boosts.









Register through the links above to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $200 bonus.

There is a weekly no-sweat bet available for the NBA playoffs. On Monday, you can use this for the Cavaliers vs. Heat or Rockets vs. Warriors.

The Clippers look to even the series. This series was closer (regarding odds to advance) than any other matchup in the first round. The Warriors are 3.5-point favorites in this matchup.

Click here to claim this DraftKings promo code offer. Score a $200 bonus by creating an account and placing a $5 wager.

NBA, NHL Props for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boosts, Weekly NBA No-Sweat Bet, MLB No Sweat Home Run Bet, UFC Fight Night Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use your bonus to bet on a variety of NBA props, like total points from Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic and other players. Continue betting on Tuesday on the Knicks vs. Pistons, Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Celtics vs. Magic and Pacers vs. Bucks. OKC still has the best odds to win the Finals, followed by Boston.

And NHL fans can use a same-game parlay boost. Go to the “Goalscorer” tab to find odds for each player to light the lamp.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Grab the $200 Bonus

Bet on a busy weekend of sports after signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer. Take these easy steps to score an instant bonus for basketball, baseball, MMA, hockey and more.

Sign up here d. Enter your email address, date of birth and other basic information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Place a $5 bet on any game.

The outcome of your initial bet doesn’t matter, so the $200 bonus is guaranteed. Be sure to use the (8) $25 bonus bets before they expire in seven days.

NBA Playoff Betting Preview, Odds

The next two nights could be the best days of the year for NBA fans. These are six tightly-contested series in-play. Take a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook spreads on the NBA games early this week (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Cavaliers (-8.5) vs. Heat

Rockets (+3.5) vs. Warriors

Bucks (+7.5) vs. Pacers

Pistons (+5.5) vs. Knicks

Magic (+11) vs. Celtics

Clippers (-1.5) vs. Nuggets

Timberwolves (+5.5) vs. Lakesr

The Knicks and Pistons are playing a physical series, but New York is starting to wrestle the momentum away from Cade Cunningham and look to close things out Tuesday. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and LeBron James are trying to figure out how to solve the Timberwolves and look to avoid elimination.

First, the Heat will look to avoid a 4-0 series sweep to the Cavs, while the Rockets look to bring their series with the Warriors even at 2-2.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.