DraftKings Promo Code Releases $150 Bonus for MLB Games, the Masters

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the current DraftKings promo code offer to bet on the Masters and MLB action this week. Register here to claim this welcome offer and make your opening bet. Customers have access to profit boosts for golf, baseball, basketball and more sports.









Register through our DraftKings promo code links and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

Try getting in your opening bet on an MLB game on Wednesday to release the bonus in time for the Masters. Key matchups include the Orioles vs. Diamondbacks, Reds vs. Giants, Dodgers vs. Nationals, Phillies vs. Braves and Brewers vs. Rockies.

Sign up here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Get a $150 bonus after making your first $5 wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, NBA Wednesday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos MLB HR No Sweat, NBA Profit Boost Pack, Masters Bet Match, Masters Mystery Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use a no-sweat bet every day for betting on an MLB player to hit a home run. If it happens to lose, you’ll receive a bonus refund. Popular options on Wednesday will be Shohei Ohtani, Rafael Devers, Marcell Ozuna, Kyle Schwarber and Christian Yelich. And opt-in to the MLB Live Boost Pack to get two profit boost to use during games.

Another boost pack is available for NBA fans. Increase your winnings for a bet on the Lakers vs. Mavericks. Luka Doncic will return to Dallas in an important game for the Lakers, who are looking to secure 3rd place in the Western Conference. Create a parlay with markets for points, rebounds, assists and other stats.

Claim $150 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Start betting on a packed sports schedule after signing up with this welcome bonus. All new users in eligible states can take these steps to claim bonus bets.

Create an account here to unlock the newest DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in your email address, full name and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or Venmo. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

The outcome doesn’t matter, so the $150 bonus is guaranteed. It will be awarded as (6) $25 bonus bets that must be used within the next seven days.

Odds for the Masters Winner

Scottie Scheffler enters the Masters as the favorite. He has won the tournament twice, but it’s been a slow start to the year for the top ranked golfer in the world. He is followed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau. Connect with your friends on DraftKings Social to see which golfers they are betting on.

There is a bet match on DraftKings Sportsbook for the 89th Masters. Bet on golfers to make or miss the cut (min odds of +100) to receive an instant bonus bet. And opt-in to the mystery boost to receive a boost up to 50%.

Bet $5 after signing up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.