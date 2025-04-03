DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 NBA Bonus for Lakers-Warriors, Other Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

As a new bettor, jumpstart your account with this DraftKings promo code that will serve you $150 in bonus bets instantly when you place a wager of $5 or more on a baseball or basketball game today. Choose from games like Warriors-Lakers, Red Sox-Orioles or Diamondbacks-Yankees, just to name a few.

Once your bet is placed on either the game total, spread, moneyline, a game prop or player prop, DraftKings will immediately send you the bonus in the form of six (6) bets that are each worth $25 a piece. These bets can be instantly used on other major sporting events or turn around and wager on your initial game.

DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus on Any NBA, MLB Game

This awesome promotional option from DraftKings gets even better when you realize that the initial bet you place doesn’t even have to win for you to instantly collect the DraftKings promo code bonus. With this in mind, let’s run down some of the ways you can use your first bet and how to collect.

We can start in the NBA, where one game stands out as the most notable of the night. Warriors-Lakers is a matchup featuring some of the best stars in the NBA clashing in a fight for playoff positioning. Since you will probably be watching this game anyway, let’s use it as our first example. Say you really believe that Jimmy Butler will go off for both his points and rebounds tonight. Use your $5 and parlay both of those markets for Butler together.

Then, if you win, you collect both cash and the $150 bonus and, if you lose, DraftKings will still credit your account with the bonus bets. You are guaranteed to cash out with something in this welcome offer.

You can also choose to wager more than just the $5 minimum. We can take a look at some baseball markets to show you how a bet would work there. With five games going on, maybe you feel really good about parlaying the winners together and want to do something like the Red Sox, Rockies, Yankees, Brewers and Twins all to win for $20.

A parlay like that would win you a decent amount of cash but, even if you lose, DraftKings will still send you the $150 bonus. So you would lose the $20 cash but still net $130 in bonus bets.

MLB, NHL Boosts and No Sweat Bets

Find everything you’re looking for in a wager today with DraftKings. They have a bunch of new boost options, No Sweat MLB and NBA bets and the MLS season pass for soccer fans. Come check out some best options available for you today:

MLB Live Boost Pack: Use this option to get two (2) profit boosts for your live MLB baseball bets

No Sweat MLB, NBA Bets: Place a No Sweat bet and get your stake back in a bonus bet if your NBA parlay or MLB Home Run bet fail

NHL SGP(x) Boost: Build an NHL 4+ leg parlay and enhance that bet with this available boost

MLS Pass: Bet $5 on an MLS game and get the MLS Season Pass subscription on DraftKings

How to Sign Up Using DraftKings Promo Code

All the information you will need to sign up can be found below. The registration directions will also indicate where you can apply the DraftKings promo code to lock in your welcome bonus of $150.

What personal information you will need to provide:

Legal name

Home address

Birthdate

Location settings of your cell phone or device

Minimum deposit of $10 from a payment option like your debit card

When you receive the $150 in bonus bets, they will have seven (7) days of use before they expire. These bets can be spread throughout multiple markets and do not have to be used all on one wager.