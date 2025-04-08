DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who sign up can claim $150 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5 wager, and the outcome doesn't matter.

There is also a no-sweat bet available every day for MLB fans. Make a bet on any player to hit a home run and get a bonus refund if it loses. On Tuesday, find odds for the Dodgers vs. Nationals, Blue Jays vs. Red Sox, Phillies vs. Braves, Orioles vs. Diamondbacks and Astros vs. Mariners. Shohei Ohtani has already hit four home runs this season.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NHL Tuesday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos MLB HR No Sweat, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, NBA Triple Boost Pack, Masters Mystery Boost, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NBA season is coming to a close as teams get ready for the playoffs. The Celtics will take on the Knicks in the first matchup on TNT, followed by the Warriors vs. Suns. Make your initial bet with this welcome offer before using the Triple Boost Pack. Get three profit boosts to use on 4+ leg same-game parlays.

Hockey fans can bet on the doubleheader on ESPN. Action begins with the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers at 7 pm ET. Florida currently has the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup. Then, the Golden Knights will take on the Avalanche in Colorado. Make pregame bets and follow along with live odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start betting on basketball, baseball, hockey, golf and other sports after taking these steps to secure bonus bets.

Win or lose, (6) $25 bonus bets will be added to your account. Use the entire bonus before it expires in seven days. If you are new to betting, DraftKings has a guide that explains the different betting types and how the odds work.

Masters Mystery Profit Boost

DraftKings has a Masters Mystery Profit Boost that allows customers to increase winnings up to 50%. You can also get an instant bonus bet match by placing a bet on a player to make the cut. The odds must be at least +100.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off on Thursday as the favorite to win the major. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are other key contenders.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.