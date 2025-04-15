DraftKings Promo Code: $200 NBA Bonus for Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Play your way into $200 in bonus bets by wagering just $5 on an NBA game tonight when you sign up for the sportsbook and apply the brand new DraftKings promo code. Claim the bonus bets regardless if your wager on Hawks-Magic or Grizzlies-Warriors ends up successful. No bonus code is required, simply sign up here.







The bonus bets will instantly hit your account in the form of eight (8) bets worth $25 each. You can use them immediately, so make your first wager as soon as possible.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Play-In Tournament

The DraftKings promo code bonus bets will be credited to your account regardless of your original bet’s outcome. So, we can take a look at some of the ways you can apply the initial wager and how you can use the $200 in bonus bets you receive in return.

You have two possible NBA games to spend your first $5 betting on. Hawks-Magic tips off first followed by Grizzlies-Warriors. Since this bet will hit your account instantly, it may be in your best interest to wager on a market of Hawks-Magic to start. This way you’ll receive the eight (8) bonus bets in time for the end of that game or the start of Grizzlies-Warriors.

To make this first wager, you can put the $5 on anything from a team’s spread to a player prop. You could bet something like $5 on Atlanta’s moneyline, $30 on Orlando to cover, $15 on the under or $200 on Trae Young 20+ points, for instance.

Then, you can choose to use the bonuses on Grizzlies-Warriors, Braves-Blue Jays or any other sporting event you want.

NBA Play-In Parlays, MLB No Sweat Bet

Set up your account and claim your instant bonus, then use the rest of the sportsbook to find more ways for you to take advantage of huge payouts. DraftKings has a bunch of parlay’s for all of the NBA playoffs, including the play-in games, along with specific promotions on the MLB and soccer.

Magic Act: Paolo Banchero 30+ points and 8+ rebounds, Franz Wagner 25+ points and 5+ assists (+450)

Ice Trae: Trae Young 25+ points, 12+ assists, 4+ made threes and Atlanta Hawks moneyline (+850)

MLB Home Run Promo: Take a player to hit a home run in an MLB game tonight and get your stake back in a bonus bets if that player fails

No Sweat NBA Bet: Make an NBA playoff wager and get your bet back if you lose

Soccer SGP(x) Boost Pack: Get multiple single use bet enhancements on soccer 4+ leg SGP or SGP(x) bets

Sign Up Tuesday with DraftKings Promo Code

Use all of your personal information and follow the sportsbooks directions on where to apply the Draftkings promo code. Have the following information on hand to make registration as simple as possible:

Full name

Birthdate

Home address

Current location using geolocation of your device

Banking information

Payment option, like a debit card

Initial cash deposit of at least $10

Bonus bets will be credited immediately to your account. These bets will be available for the next seven (7) days on any wager available through DraftKings. After seven (7) days, these bets will expire.