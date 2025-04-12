DraftKings Promo Code: $150 Bonus for UFC 314, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A $150 bonus can be heading your way if you sign up with DraftKings and use the exclusive DraftKings Promo Code for your first cash wager with the sportsbook. Choose the MLB or The Masters and qualify by betting just $5 on one of the markets, like Giants-Yankees or a top 5 finish for Scottie Scheffle. No bonus code is required, as you can lock in this instant bonus below.







Your bonus will be credited to your account in the form of six (6) bets that are worth $25 each. They will also hit your account instantly once your bet is placed, so you can use these for several bets today or the rest of this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code For Masters, MLB, UFC 314

There are also a ton of options you can pick from to make your initial DraftKings promo code wager. Let’s take a look at some of the possibilities for this first cash bet here.

If you want to make a wager on the MLB, for instance, you can put $5 on a market similar to the Cardinals moneyline or the Mets to cover. You can also create a parlay, like something to the effect of the Blue Jays and the Tigers to win, for instance. Plus, wager more than the $5 minimum if you feel confident. You can bet $60 on the Phillies to win and, regardless of the bet’s outcome, receive the $150 bonus.

The third round of The Masters also tee’s off today. You can use your first $5 on someone to win, like Bryson DeChambeau to finish top 5 or Ludvig Aberg to win. Masters parlays are also popular, as you can do something like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Corey Conners to all finish top 20 for $100 cash. Then, if one or more of those legs fail, just enjoy the $150 in bonus bets you’ll still be credited with.

As the sports calendar evolves and the schedule release unfolds in May, NFL betting markets will crystalize, and DraftKings is one of the leading apps in terms of offering odds boosts and SGP specials.

Additional Offers for MLB, UFC, Masters

Secure your account and grab the bonus bet welcome offer, then check the app for other great offers you can receive through DraftKings to keep the winning going strong all weekend long. Some of the highlights for this weekend include:

UFC Parlay Boost: Get enhanced odds on your UFC parlay, SGP or SGPx

MLB Series Boost: Earn an increase to your MLB series winner bets this whole weekend

No Sweat Home Run Bet: Place a home run wager today and if that player fails to hit a home run, get your stake back in a bonus bet

Augusta Mystery Boost: Get one of several boosts on your Live Hole bet for the third round of The Masters

Create Account Using DraftKings Promo Code

Be sure to apply all of your vital information to qualify your new DraftKings account. This will include the DraftKings promo code plus the following: full name, address, email address, username/password, and a qualifying $5+ first deposit.

All bonus bets will be credited to your account instantly in the form of six (6) separate bets at $25 each. These bets will be good to use for seven (7) days at which time any unused bets will expire. These bets can be used all at once, or spread throughout multiple DraftKings eligible markets.