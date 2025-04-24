Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Bet $1 on NBA Playoffs, Win $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users in select states can claim a $150 bonus with promo code WTOPBG1 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only). Anyone who signs up in a different location can win 10 100% profit boosts by activating promo code WTOPDYW.

Caesars Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available throughout the NBA playoffs. Check out the daily odds boosts for Thursday night’s matchups.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 to get a $150 bonus with a $1 winning wager (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only). Apply promo code WTOPDYW to qualify for 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to unlock either offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1 Details

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1 and WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC)

There are two distinct offers on the table for new players on Caesars Sportsbook. Anyone who registers in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC will be eligible for the 150-1 odds boost. Place a $1 wager on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

All other new players can double their winnings on 10 $25 bets. Start with a $1 wager to receive 10 100% profit boosts. From there, use these profit boosts to make picks on the NBA playoffs.

How to Redeem These Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes

Check out the detailed breakdown below to get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. Use the proper promo code to activate these offers.

to start signing up. Use the proper promo code to activate these offers. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a $1 wager on the NBA playoffs or any other sport.

NBA Playoffs Odds Boosts

After locking in a sign-up bonus, check out the different odds boosts for Thursday night’s NBA games (Pistons-Knicks, Grizzlies-Thunder and Clippers-Nuggets). Check out a few of the most popular boosts on the table:

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 24.5 Points & Josh Hart Over 9.5 Rebounds: +420

Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris & Tim Hardaway Jr. Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +300

Jalen Brunson Over 29.5 Points & Cade Cunningham Over 24.5 Points: +180

Ja Morant Over 24.5 Points & Desmond Bane Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +360

Nikola Jokic & Kawhi Leonard Each Over 24.5 Points: +175

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. & Aaron Gordon Each Over 14.5 Points: +380

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.