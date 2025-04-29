Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP150: Get Pick of 2 NBA Playoffs Signup Promos

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users can score a $150 guaranteed bonus by placing a $5 bet on any game. On the other hand, players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook will start players with a sign-up bonus, but that is just the beginning. We recommend checking out the daily bet boosts for Tuesday night’s NBA games. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP150. Secure a $150 guaranteed bonus or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP150 Unlocks $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Playoffs Odds Boosts, MLB Early Payout, NHL SGP Boost, Parlay Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer because it comes with a choice. Set up a new user profile and start with a $5 bet on any game. That is all it takes to win $150 in bonuses.

Anyone who wants to go bigger on a game can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet. A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,000.

How to Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account with bet365 Sportsbook is the first step in securing these bonuses. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here and input bonus code WTOP150 to get started.

and input bonus code WTOP150 to get started. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses or go bigger with the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Daily Bet Boosts for NBA Playoffs

With four NBA games on Tuesday night, there is no shortage of options. The Nuggets and Clippers are tied at two games apiece, but the other three games could be series-clinchers. Bet365 Sportsbook has a ton of ways to bet on the games, including these daily boosts:

Pacers, Knicks, Celtics and Nuggets all to win (+407)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic each to score 30+ points (+1478)

Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero and Kawhi Leonard each to score 25+ points (+1900)

Jalen Duren, Jayson Tatum and Ivica Zubac each to record a double double (+396)

Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown and James Harden each to score 20+ points (+710)

