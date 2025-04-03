Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Jump into Thursday’s NBA and MLB action with a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net from bet365. Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get your choice of new user offer today.







New players can wager $5 on any NBA or MLB matchup on Thursday and get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. The other choice is a $1,000 first-bet safety net that comes with bonus bet backing. Regardless of the offer you choose, be sure to use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when signing up.

There are quite a few games to choose from on Thursday night. This includes Diamondbacks vs. Yankees and Reds vs. Brewers for baseball fans. In the NBA, postseason-bound teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers will be in action.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to activate a bet $5, get $150 promo or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any MLB or NBA game on Thursday.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $150 Promo for NBA, MLB Thursday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Early Payout Promo, MLB Early Payout Promo, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Under most circumstances, signing up for an account with a legal online sportsbook comes with a single offer for new players. Bet365, has flipped that idea on its head by offering players two promos to choose from. You can either bet $5 on any game and earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose, or choose a first-bet safety net that issues up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your wager loses.

If you want to bet $5 on Luka Doncic to record a double-double, Aaron Judge to hit a home run, the Heat to cover the spread, or the Brewers to win, you can. No matter what, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. Another option would be to wager up to $1,000 on any of these markets and get a bonus bet refund following a loss.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Prospective bettors can unlock a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NBA or MLB game. Complete the steps below to get in on the action with bet365:

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Confirm your identity by providing your full legal name, date of birth, residential address, and phone number.

Set up an account with an email and password.

Choose a deposit method like online banking and add $10+ to your account.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a $5+ wager for a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

In the event that you choose the bet and get offer, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets no matter how your bet settles. Selecting the first-bet safety net will back your bet with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Thursday’s Best Bet Boosts

If you want to find more ways to potentially win big with bet365, check out the selection of Bet Boosts for the NBA and MLB. Here are some of the best options:

Carlos Correa, Jeremy Pena, and Ty France each to record 1+ hits (+260)

Byron Buxton, Cody Bellinger, and Elly De La Cruz each to record 1+ hits (+303)

Quentin Grimes to score 20+ points, record 5+ assists, and make 5+ three-pointers (+550)

No runs in the first inning of Astros vs. Twins, Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, and Reds vs. Brewers (+659)

Aaron Judge to hit 1+ home runs, Jazz Chisholm to score 1+ runs, and Anthony Volpe to record 1+ hits (+700)

Tyler Herro, Anfernee Simons, and Stephen Curry each to make 4+ three-pointers (+794)

Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, and LeBron James each to record a double-double (+824)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.