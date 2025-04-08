All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|Chicago
|2
|7
|.222
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Houston
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Athletics
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Seattle
|4
|7
|.364
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New York
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Miami
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Atlanta
|1
|8
|.111
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|St. Louis
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Cincinnati
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Pittsburgh
|4
|7
|.364
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|San Francisco
|8
|2
|.800
|½
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Arizona
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Colorado
|2
|7
|.222
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 6, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 0
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 5, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, Houston 3
San Diego 5, Athletics 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 1-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Athletics (Bido 1-0), 3:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Boston (Houck 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 4
Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 0
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 5, Arizona 1
San Diego 5, Athletics 4
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Fedde 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Mahle 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 0-1) at Athletics (Bido 1-0), 3:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 0-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-0), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
