Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA, March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using our Underdog promo code WTOP to collect bonus cash for NBA picks and tournaments as March Madness heats up this week. Click here to complete registration and activate a deposit match.









New customers who use our Underdog promo code WTOP will get a 50% deposit match. Gain up to $1,000 in bonus cash for entries and drafts this week.

There are several different ways to make entries on Underdog Fantasy, starting with Higher/Lower markets. Choose whether a player will have over or under a specific total. Begin making picks on NBA showdowns and the NCAA Tournament will be particularly popular along with more than a handful of other contests.

Register here to use our Underdog promo code WTOP. Grab up to $1,000 in bonus cash with a 50% deposit match.

Underdog Promo Code for March Madness, NBA

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

A standard entry with 2+ picks will result in the largest payout. However, you can flex an entry with 3+ picks and still receive some winnings if one leg doesn’t hit. Try combine several of the following pre-game markets on Sunday before tracking the in-game totals:

There are other options for Rivals. Two players will be listed along with a stat, and you can pick which player will have the better performance.

Underdog Promo Code Unlocks $1K Deposit Match

Underdog Fantasy has a guide on the app that explains the different features and types of picks. It has quickly become one of the most popular options for daily fantasy. First, complete these steps to score bonus cash for the week.

Register here to use our Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and date of birth to verify your identity. Use online banking, PayPal or a debit card to make a deposit.

Half of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus. Release the max $1,000 bonus by making a $2,000 deposit. Then, stay tuned to the promotions tab to find profit boosts and Gimme Picks. There is currently a Gimme Pick for Antetokounmpo to score over 0.5 points.

Draft NBA, NHL Players in Tournaments

Compete against other customers in daily tournaments for a chance to win prizes. These contests are available for the NBA, NHL, PGA and other sports.

For example, draft a team in the “Sunday Shootaround” tournament for a shot at a share of $90,000 in prizes. Go to the rankings tab to see which players have the highest projections. And there is even a news feed that displays the latest injuries and roster updates.

Sign up through our links to use Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers can gain up to $1K in bonus cash with a 50% deposit match.