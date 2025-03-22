Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $1K Deposit Match for March Madness Contests

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Unlock a 50% deposit match by signing up with our Underdog promo code WTOP. Get up to $1,000 in bonus cash to use for entries and tournaments.

Popular college basketball players have totals for key stats. There are options for all games on Saturday, like No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn and No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin. You can create a standard entry with 2+ picks for a chance at the largest potential payout, but all legs must hit. Flex an entry of 3+ picks to still receive some winnings if only one leg loses.

CBB Totals for Our Underdog Promo Code

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Combine several of the following markets to create an entry on college basketball:

Jonas Aidoo (ARK): 12.5 points

Kadary Richmond (SJU): 28.5 points + rebounds + assists

Wade Taylor IV (TXAM): 17.5 points

Tre Donaldson (MICH): 2.5 three-pointers

JT Toppin (TTU): 8.5 rebounds

Bennett Stirtz (DRKE): 8.5 first half points

Ryan Kalkbrenner (CREI): 30.5 points + rebounds + assists

Johni Broome (AUB): 19.5 points

Steven Crowl (WIS): 7.5 rebounds + assists

Richie Saunders (BYU): 16.5 points

LJ Cryer (HOU): 1.5 turnovers

Graham Ike (GONZ): 7.5 rebounds

Zakai Zeigler (TENN): 13.5 points

Skyy Clark (UCLA): 0.5 steals

In addition to picks, customers can compete against each other in daily tournaments. Draft a team of players and accumulate the most fantasy points to win a share of the prize pool. Check the projections to see which players are going early in other drafts and their projections.

Underdog Promo Code: How to Use the $1K Deposit Match

Start making picks and drafting teams during the NCAA Tournament on Underdog Fantasy. New customers can take these steps to claim the best welcome offer.

Register here to apply Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, date of birth and other account info. Make a deposit with PayPal, a debit card or online banking.

Half of your deposit will be matched with a bonus, meaning you can grab the max $1K bonus by making a $2K deposit.

Gimme Pick for Antetokounmpo

Your first entry can include the Gimme Pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo. His total on Saturday has been reduced to 0.5 points, so it should be an easy winner. The Bucks will be on the road to face the Kings, while LeBron James may be making his return in Los Angeles. Stay tuned to the promotions tab to find entry boosts and other bonuses. There is a guide on the app that explains the boosters and different types of picks.

