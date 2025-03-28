FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 Bonus on MLB, Sweet 16

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and start with a massive boost. Place a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16 or any other game to win a $200 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.







Anyone who activates this offer will receive a 40-1 odds boost. Start with a $5 bet on any game. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

Set up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. New players will have access to this 40-1 boost plus in-app offers on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA, NHL and other sports.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers 40-1 Odds Boost

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos CBB Profit Boost, MLB Profit Boost, Parlay Your Bracket, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a unique offer for bettors this weekend. Anyone who signs up with FanDuel Sportsbook will get this 40-1 boost to use on any game. Place a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA or any other sport.

Remember, new users who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses. Picking a winner is easier said than done, but this promo is a massive boost on any game.

From there, use these bonus bets to make picks on any game throughout the weekend. There should be something for every sports fan.

How to Register With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on FanDuel Sportsbook. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code, which takes one step out of the sign-up process. Follow these steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Players who win these bonuses will have plenty of options throughout the weekend. This is the perfect opportunity to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Think of this offer as a head start on the March Madness games.

NCAA Tournament Betting Preview, Odds

There are four NCAA Tournament games coming up. Although there isn’t a real Cinderella in this tournament, there are great matchups in the Sweet 16. Here is a closer look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook spreads for Friday night’s matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Michigan State (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

Tennessee (-4.5) vs. Kentucky

Auburn (-8.5) vs. Michigan

Houston (-8.5) vs. Purdue

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.