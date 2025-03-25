Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Grab $300 Bonus, $1K in No-Sweat Bets This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state to score a guaranteed bonus or over a week of no-sweat bets. Sign up here to get started with a bet on NBA Tuesday. You’ll be in a perfect spot for college basketball action and the beginning of the MLB season.









Register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and place a $30 bet in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV. This will automatically result in a $300 bonus. New users in all other states can use $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets for the next 10 days.

Make your initial bet on Jimmy Buter’s return to Miami. The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites on the road on Tuesday night. Other games include the Spurs vs. Pistons, Mavericks vs. Knicks, Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers and Thunder vs. Kings. All players have totals for points, rebounds three-pointers and other stats.

Sign up here to activate the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Score a $300 bonus in select states or get $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for the NCAA Tourney

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Continue using your bonus or no-sweat bets for the college basketball matchups starting on Thursday. Find markets for No. 6 BYU vs. No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke and No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech.

Action continues Friday with No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee, No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Houston. There are future odds on the app, allowing you to bet on a team win the title.

How to Activate the Current Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

There are two different Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers that depend on which state you are in. Take these steps in all states to get started:

Register here to activate the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Enter your date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, PayPal or online banking.

New users in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV can lock-in a $300 bonus with a $30 wager. The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter.

And 10 no-sweat bets are available for those in remaining states. Each bet can be up to $100, and a loss will cause a bonus refund.

Daily Rewards for the NBA, NHL, MLB

Check the promotions tab to find daily odds boosts for basketball, hockey, baseball and other sports. We expect to see at least one boost for the first slate of MLB regular season games on Thursday.

Every bet you make goes toward earning FanCash, which can be exchanged for bonus bets or merchandise from Fanatics.com. Gather enough to get a jersey of your favorite player.

Sign up through our links to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. Snag a $300 bonus in select states or use $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.