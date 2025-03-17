Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Top Signup Bonus for NBA, NCAAM Tourney Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users in select states can place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA only). All other players will be eligible for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans this week. Monday night is jam-packed with NBA action. And of course, the NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday with the First Four games.

Click here to register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. From there, collect $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or qualify for 10 $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Choose $300 Bonus or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

There are two offers on the table at Fanatics Sportsbook. All new players will be eligible for the no sweat bets. Everyone who takes advantage of this offer will start each day with a $100 no sweat bet for 10 consecutive days.

Someone who loses on a no sweat bet will receive up to $100 back in bonuses. Fanatics Sportsbook will back up any losses on these bets.

New users who sign up in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will have the chance to lock in a no-brainer bonus. Place $30 worth of bets to win $300 in bonuses guaranteed.

How to Sign Up With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit.

Start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or place a $100 no sweat bet.

NBA Monday Night Odds

Although most of the attention this week will be on college basketball, Monday is all about the NBA. There are 10 different games for players to choose from, including Knicks-Heat and Nuggets-Warriors on ESPN. Take a look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook spreads for these games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

New York Knicks (-7.5) vs. Miami Heat

Houston Rockets (-15.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans (+7.5) vs. Detroit Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves (-8) vs. Indiana Pacers

Utah Jazz (+6) vs. Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns (-8.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors (-4.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers (-6) vs. Washington Wizards

Sacramento Kings (-3) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers (-8.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

