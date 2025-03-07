Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $300 NBA Bonus or $1K in No-Sweat Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Grab an instant bonus or no-sweat bets with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Sign up here to activate the best welcome offer in your state for the NBA, NHL, UFC and college basketball.









Register through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code links and place a $30 wager in AZ, MI, PA and NJ. This will automatically result in a $300 bonus. New customers in remaining states can use $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets over the next 10 days.

Get started by choosing one of these welcome offers. Then, take advantage of Daily Rewards and increase your winnings with odds boosts. And all your bets will go toward earning FanCash, which can be exchanged for bonus bets and merchandise, like jerseys and other apparel.

Sign up here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Bet $30 in select states to snag a $300 bonus or gain $1K in no-sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA Friday

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The ESPN doubleheader on Friday night starts with the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks. Minnesota comes in as a big favorite over the banged up Mavs, while Nuggets are a 7-point favorite over the Suns.

Meanwhile, other key matchups include the Clippers looking to knock over a 7.5-point over the Knicks. Use some of this bonus to bet on their total number of points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers.

No matter which game you want to take on, Fanatics has live odds for every game, which creates great chances to hedge pregame wagers.

Claim the Best Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer in Your State

Complete these steps to unlock a welcome offer. New customers can start betting on basketball, hockey, golf and other sports within a few minutes.

Sign up here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Enter your name, date of birth and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

Then, start with $30 bet if you are in AZ, NJ, MI or PA. The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter, so the $300 bonus is guaranteed. And make a no-sweat bet up to $100 for the next 10 days in other states.

Use No-Sweat Bets for NHL, UFC, CBB

Continue using your no-sweat bets throughout the weekend for multiple sports. It’s the final Saturday full of regular season college basketball matchups, which will feature No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Duke vs. North Carolina. Use this time to get in a future bet on who you think will win the title.

Check for special boosts on Saturday to use toward UFC 313. It is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Create an account through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code links to claim a welcome offer. Bet $30 in select states to redeem a $300 bonus or use $1,000 in no-sweat bets over the next 10 days.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.