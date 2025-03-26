Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $300 Bonus, No-Sweat Offer for MLB, NBA, CBB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo links and begin with a $30 bet in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV. This will automatically result in a $300 bonus. New users in all other states can use $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets over the next 10 days.

Place your initial bet on any of the NBA games on Wednesday night. Find odds for the Wizards vs. 76ers, Raptors vs. Nets, Lakers vs. Pacers, Clippers vs. Knicks, Bucks vs. Nuggets and Celtics vs. Suns.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Lakers-Pacers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Lakers have been struggling, even since adding LeBron James back to the lineup. They will look to snap a losing streak on Wednesday night against a Pacers team that has won five-straight.

Fanatics Sportsbook has featured NBA players every day. For example, it is showing props for Luka Doncic along with his starts through March. The latest edition to Los Angeles is averaging over 31 points a game this month.

How to Unlock the Best Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

There are two different welcome offers available. Sign up through our links to use the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state.

Register here and fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity. It will ask for your full name, email, date of birth and residential address.

and fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity. It will ask for your full name, email, date of birth and residential address. Make a deposit with any accepted payment method, like online banking or a debit card.

Place a $30 bet in select states or get 10X$100 in no-sweat bets.

A $30 bet in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV will trigger a $300 bonus. New users in other locations can make 10 no-sweat bets up to $100 each.

Daily Rewards for CBB Tourney, MLB Games

Fanatics gives customers access to Daily Rewards. Browse through odds boosts on Thursday for college basketball and MLB games.

The tournament picks back up with four matchups on Thursday, including No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech. The Razorbacks are the only double-digit seed remaining in the tournament. It’s also a perfect time to make a future bet on Duke, Auburn or another team to win the title.

And the wait is finally over for MLB fans. We have a full schedule of regular season games, starting with the Brewers vs. Yankees at 3 pm ET. Every bet you make during the MLB season will go toward earning FanCash, which you can exchange for a jersey from Fanatics.com or bonus bets.

