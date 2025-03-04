Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1K in No-Sweat Bets, $300 Bonus in Select States

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim the best welcome offer in your state. Collect no-sweat bets for the next 10 days or snag a guaranteed bonus. Register here to use this offer for NBA, NHL, college basketball action and more.









Bet $30 with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo in AZ, MI, PA and NJ to score a $300 bonus. And new customers in all other states can use up to $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets.

In addition to these offers, customers have access to Daily Rewards. Use a variety of profit boosts every day for your favorite sports. And all your bets go toward earning FanCash, which can be redeemed for bonus bets or merchandise. Earn enough points and get a free jersey or sweatshirt.

Create an account here to unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Claim $1K in no-sweat bets or a $300 bonus in select states.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NBA Tuesday

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days or Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA only In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Place your initial bet on any of the NBA matchups on Tuesday night. Browse through markets for the Bucks vs. Hawks, Warriors vs. Knicks, 76ers vs. Timberwolves, Clippers vs. Suns and Pelicans vs. Lakers.

The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites over the Warriors in the opening game on TNT. Try betting on the total number of three-pointers from Stephen Curry or points from Jalen Brunson. Then, follow along during the action to live bet as the game unfolds.

LeBron James and the Lakers are 8.5-point favorites at home against the Pelicans. Los Angeles has been moving up in the Western Conference standings as they look for their 7th-straight win on Tuesday night.

Guide to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Complete these steps to unlock one of the welcome offers. New customers can start betting in just a few minutes.

Register here to unlock the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state. Enter the basic information needed to verify your identity and age. This will include your full name, date of birth, residential address and email. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method.

Those in NJ, PA, AZ and MI and simply place a $30 bet for a $300 bonus. New users in remaining states can make a $100 no-sweat bet for 10 days in a row. A losing bet will trigger a bonus refund.

Get Ready for the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is just around the corner as teams finish up the regular season. Bet on some of the following matchups on Tuesday and take this chance to make a future bet on the Final Four. Right now, Auburn has the best odds to win the title.

Rutgers vs. No. 18 Purdue

LSU vs. No. 19 Kentucky

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

Texas vs. No. 25 Mississippi State

1 Auburn vs. No. 22 Texas A&M

23 BYU vs. No. 10 Iowa State

Sign up through our links to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Bet $30 in select states to redeem a $300 bonus or gain up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.