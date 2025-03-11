DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 Bonus on NBA or March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start with this no-brainer bonus. New users who claim this promo will have the chance to win a guaranteed bonus. Start the registration process by clicking here .







New players can create a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game in any sport. This will trigger a $150 bonus instantly. New users will get six $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players in March. There is no shortage of options available in the NBA, college basketball and other sports. Take advantage of this sign-up bonus and all the additional in-app offers.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and turn any $5 bet into $150 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Triple Boost Pack, All-Parlay CBB Boost, Soccer Drawbreaker Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is no need to worry when it comes to this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Set up a new account and lock in a $5 bet on any game. This will trigger a $150 bonus instantly.

New players will get six $25 bonus bets to use on any game this week. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Tuesday night, but don’t forget about March Madness. DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available on all the basketball action.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, it’s important to note that players can skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other game to win $150 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on any game in any sport.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA

This sign-up bonus is a great way to hit the ground running, but there are other ways to bet on the NBA. Check out the triple boost pack available for Tuesday night’s game. Players can get three same game parlay boosts for any of the games. There are four different matchups to choose from, but the best game of the night is Pacers-Bucks. This could be a preview of a first round playoff series. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on the NBA in March.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.