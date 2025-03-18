DraftKings Promo Code: New $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The latest DraftKings promo code brings an upgraded bonus payout just in time for tipoff of the NCAA Tournament this week. So, whether you're looking to bet opening games like UNC-San Diego State or have a first round Thursday matchup scheduled, this offer will turn any $5 first wager into $200 of bonus bets.







In fact, the general flexibility of this bonus is part of its overall strength. Not only does it apply to NCAA Tournament matchups, but NBA games such as Tuesday’s huge showdown between the Bucks and Warriors will work too. Want to be part of the mix as the MLB season openers continue between the Cubs and Dodgers from Japan? This bonus will pay guaranteed and instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Has Offers for March Madness, NBA

Along with this $200 bonus offer, the DraftKings promo code this week will also net a variety of odds boosts and no-sweat bets across March Madness, NBA games and more. Here’s a look what’s available Monday night:

The Triple Boost Pack has been a popular recurring offer this month. Players will receive three separate odds boosts to use on 4+ leg NBA same-game parlay bets. Have an angle you like ahead of Warriors-Bucks or the other games? Here’s a great way to boost payouts. This one will work for any game played March 18

With the CBB Bet and Get “Parlay the Bracket” offer, get a 50% boost on college basketball parlay wagers.

Lock in a no-sweat college basketball bet beginning Tuesday as the NCAA Tournament gets underway and come back for a new one each day this week.

Hockey fans can grab the All-Parlay NHL Boost for a 4+ leg parlay or SGP(x) wager.

How the DraftKings Promo Code Compares

DraftKings, like other online sports betting apps, offers up a wide range of in-app specials as well as its signup offer. In terms of how it compares to rival operators, well, it’s a favorable.

The DraftKings promo code offers a bet-and-get setup, which most users prefer as it provides a significant return on a small upfront first deposit. Not only does this give players an opportunity to use the app and get a feel for its features, it also presents the opportunity to win.

During March Madness, FanDuel offers a bet $5, win $200 bonus but its conveyance is dependent upon picking a winner. Bet365 has a guaranteed bet $5, win $150 bonus, while BetMGM has a similar setup in a handful of states, while offering players a $1,500 paid back in bonus bets option.

Essentially, if you’re looking for a bet-and-get, the $200 presents the bonus bets upside, and it does so in both a guaranteed and instant nature.

Where Is The Sportsbook Live?

This promotion is available to first-time players who are of legal age in the states where the DraftKings promo code is live.

These states include: Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.