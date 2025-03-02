DraftKings Promo Code: Instant $150 Bonus for Celtics-Nuggets, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and start with a $5 wager on college basketball or any other sport to secure this $150 instant bonus. New players will have six $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

It’s officially March, which means it’s time for college basketball to take center stage. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of ways to bet on the games as we approach March Madness.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Triple Boost Pack, College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get, NHL Goalscorer Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an immediate payout for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new user profile and place a $5 wager on college basketball or any other sport. This will trigger a payout of six $25 bonus bets.

From there, use these bonus bets to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. There are plenty of options in college basketball, but don’t sleep on the NBA and NHL on Sunday. This is a flexible offer that puts the power in the hands of the players.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook using the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on any of the links on this page to activate this offer, including here . This will redirect new users to a sign-up landing page.

. This will redirect new users to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information and verify your identity to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash to qualify for this offer. Online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card and Apple Pay are all popular payment methods.

Start with a $5 wager on college basketball or any other sport to win $150 in bonus bets.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on any available market this week.

Sunday College Basketball Matchups

It’s time to go all in on college basketball and there are a ton of great matchups coming up on Sunday. The best game of the day is happening in the Big Ten. Michigan State will host Wisconsin in a battle between two top-25 teams.

With that said, there are dozens of different matchups to choose from. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a wide range of markets available for college basketball fans in March. Create a new account and lock in this instant bonus to hit the ground running.

