Everton ordered to pay Burnley $47M in compensation after financial breaches

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has been ordered to pay Burnley more than 35 million pounds ($47 million) in compensation…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has been ordered to pay Burnley more than 35 million pounds ($47 million) in compensation after being sued over Premier League financial breaches from the 2021-22 season.

In 2023, Everton was deducted 10 points — reduced to six on appeal — for financial mismanagement under the previous regime of Farhad Moshiri.

Everton finished four points above 18th-place Burnley, which was relegated, in that 2021-22 campaign.

Burnley successfully argued to a Premier League disciplinary commission that had the six-point penalty for the breaches been applied that season, it would have survived at Everton’s expense.

Everton said Wednesday the club is “surprised and angered” at the ruling and has lodged an immediate appeal at what it views as a “fundamentally flawed” judgement.

“The club does not recognize the findings of the panel in determining Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in May 2022 was caused by a sporting advantage gained by Everton due to a breach of Profit & Sustainability Rules, for which a substantive sporting sanction has already been received,” Everton said.

“This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year. Everton believes the panel’s ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful.”

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