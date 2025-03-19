DraftKings Promo Code: Get the $200 NCAA Tournament Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet on college basketball this week after unlocking the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers can sign up here to score bonus bets in time for the opening round of the tournament.









Register through our DraftKings promo code links and place a $5 bet on any game. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $200 bonus and a daily no-sweat bet.

Try placing your initial bet on the final play-in games on Wednesday. Find odds for No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 American University and No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas. DraftKings Sportsbook has a great guide that goes over the different rules for each state when it comes to college basketball props, in-state bets and other restrictions.

Sign up here to claim the best DraftKings promo code offer. Redeem a $200 bonus by starting with a $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly + Daily No-Sweat Bet In-App Promos Bet the Bracket, CBB Boosts, King of the Court, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s your last chance to use the “Bet the Bracket Bet & Get” offer on DraftKings. Opt-in and place a 4+ leg college basketball future parlay and instantly gain a 20% parlay boost. Take this time to get in a bet on Duke, Auburn, Florida or another team to make the trip to San Antonio.

The daily no-sweat bet is perfect for the tournament. Customers will receive a bonus refund following a loss, which can be used toward a different game. Action starts on Thursday with No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Louisville at 12:15 pm ET. Try linking up with your friends on DraftKings Social to see which teams they are taking to make a run.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Be prepared for the opening round of the tournament by signing up on DraftKings Sportsbook with this welcome bonus. New users in eligible states can take these steps to get started:

Sign up here to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. Provide the basic personal information needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email, date of birth and residential address. Deposit $5+ with online banking, a debit card, Venmo or PayPal. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, (8) $25 bonus bets will be added to your account.

King of the Court for NBA Wednesday

Place a bet on an NBA player prop with “King of the Court.” If that player happens to record the most points + rebounds + assists on Wednesday, you’ll win a share of $1 million in bonus bets.

We have a packed slate, with the Pistons vs. Heat and Nuggets vs. Lakers on ESPN. Luka Doncic will be a popular choice for this promo, especially with LeBron James still out due to an injury. NBA fans can also use a Triple Boost Pack and increase potential winnings for three same-game parlays.

Register through our DraftKings promo code links and begin with a $5 bet. New users will receive a $200 bonus and daily no-sweat bet.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.