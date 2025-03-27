DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $200 March Madness, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services







Create an account and start with a $5 bet. That is all it takes to collect this $200 bonus. New players will receive eight $25 bonus bets that apply to a wide range of markets.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for fans all week long. The NBA, NHL, MLB and college basketball will all be in action. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and flip a $5 bet into $200 in bonuses immediately.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Turn Any $5 Bet Into $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat Promo, NBA Triple Boost Pack, NHL SGP Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports, but that is exactly what players can get with this offer. Instead of rolling the dice on the games, lock in a $5 bet on any game. That will be enough to trigger this $200 instant bonus.

From there, new players are ready to start flipping these bonus bets. Players will have the chance to use $25 bonus bets on the NBA on Wednesday. The MLB season and Sweet 16 start on Thursday as well. DraftKings Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

This is an opportunity for players to go big on the games this week. Skip the promo code by signing up using the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Provide basic identifying information in the required fields (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Players can win a $200 instant bonus with a $5 bet on the NBA, MLB, college basketball or any other game.

Start flipping these bonus bets on any game throughout the week.

Other Offers for March Madness, MLB Games

The DraftKings Sportsbook options for both March Madness Sweet 16 action and MLB games this Thursday is supplemented through several additional offers. For instance, to No Sweat Home Run option is avaialble every day in which players can get a bonus bet back if they lose their player to homer wager.Get a bonus bet back if your college basketball parlay loses as well.

The Opening Day Live Boost for Brewers-Yankees and Tigers-Dodgers enhances potential payouts, while Sweet 16 games also will receive a live boost.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.