DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 NBA, March Madness Signup Bonus

Try placing your initial bet on one of the conference title games on Sunday. Browse through markets for Cornell vs. Yale, No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Florida, George Mason vs. VCU, UAB vs. No. 16 Memphis and No. 18 Wisconsin vs. No. 22 Michigan. You’ll find several other CBB bonuses on the app, including an all-parlay boost and same-game parlay boost.

Bet NBA Sunday with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA All-Parlay Boost, CBB All-Parlay CBB Boost, NHL SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Some of your bonus can be applied to the NBA games on Sunday. We have a full slate of action with the 76ers vs. Mavericks, Magic vs. Cavaliers, Suns vs. Lakers, Jazz vs. Timberwolves, Hornets vs. Clippers and Thunder vs. Bucks.

NBA fans can also opt-in to an all-parlay boost and increase potential winnings for a 4+ leg parlay. Browse through props for Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards and other top players.

Every bet you make on DraftKings will go toward unlocking perks through Dynasty Rewards. Release bonus bets, discounts for traveling and other prizes.

DraftKings Promo Code: Steps to Claim $150 Bonus

New customers in eligible states can follow our guide to lock-in bonus bets for the week.

Sign up here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in your name, email, date of birth and other account info to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to deposit $5 or more, like Venmo or PayPal. Place a $5 bet.

No matter the outcome, you’ll receive (6) $25 bonus bets. Be sure to use the entire bonus before it expires in seven days.

Find No-Sweat Bets, Boosts, More for NCAA Tournament

A portion of this welcome bonus can be used for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but you’ll find more offers on DraftKings Sportsbook. The bracket will be released at 6 pm ET, so you’ll know the path for the top teams to reach semifinals. After its out, go to the promotions tab to find free-to-play games, no-sweat bets, profit boosts and other offers.

Duke has the best odds to win the title at +310, followed by Auburn, Florida, Houston, Tennessee and Alabama. Rick Pitino’s St. John’s team also has a great chance of making a run after winning the Big East. You can make a future bet on the championship and teams to make the trip to San Antonio.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.