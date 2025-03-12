DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 College Basketball, NBA Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer to redeem bonus bets for the week. Register here to start betting on college basketball and NBA action with this welcome bonus.









Sign up through our DraftKings promo code links and begin with a $5 bet. The outcome of your initial bet doesn’t matter, so the $150 bonus is guaranteed.

It’s the perfect time for college basketball fans to create an account. DraftKings has already started releasing exclusive parlay boosts and other offers for conference tournament games. We expect it to have even more bonuses once the bracket is released. Place your first bet on any matchup on Wednesday, such as Iowa vs. Ohio State, Seton Hall vs. Villanova or Oklahoma vs. Georgia. Then, take this time to make a future bet on a team to win the title.

Register here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Bet $5 on any game to score a $150 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Wednesday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Triple Boost Pack, All-Parlay CBB Boost, King of the Court, The Players Championship Mystery Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is an NBA doubleheader set for ESPN on Saturday night, starting with the Thunder vs. Celtics. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites at home, but OKC has the better record this season. Go through a variety of props for Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown and other players.

The Timberwolves are 3.5-point underdogs against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the following matchup. Go to the promotions tab to get the Triple Boost Pack for NBA action. Opt-in to use three same-game parlay boosts on Wednesday night. It must be a 4+ leg parlay with minimum odds of +300.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Start betting on basketball, hockey, golf and other sports after gaining bonus bets with this welcome offer. All new customers in eligible states can take these steps to register.

Follow our DraftKings promo code links here . Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and other info to confirm your identity. Deposit $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, PayPal or online banking. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

Win or lose, (6) $25 bonus bets will be added to your account.

King of the Court: $1 Million in Bonus Bets

Place a player prop on Wednesday night with King of the Court. If that player happens to record the most points + rebounds + assists of the entire NBA slate, you’ll win a share of $1 million in bonus bets. Tatum, Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic will be popular options.

There is another mystery boost for The Players Championship. Get up to a 50% profit boost to bet on Scottie Scheffler or another golfer.

Every bet you make will go toward raising your status in Dynasty Rewards. Your level in this loyalty program will determine odds boosts and prizes in free-to-play games.

Register with this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on any game. New customers will automatically receive a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.